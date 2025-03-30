Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Sunday showers and storms

A line of showers and thunderstorms was progressing through southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. Temperatures were hovering in the upper 30s North of I-94 while milder air has remained near the State Line.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a strong area of low-pressure in Iowa. This low will move Eastward today. Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will rotate into southern Wisconsin throughout the day. Meanwhile, a stalled frontal boundary remains just South of IL/WI border. Warmer air will surge into far southern Wisconsin as that front lifts northward. Highs may jump into the 50s and 60s in this zone. As a cold front swings through late this afternoon, showers and storms will move just ahead of this boundary. The strongest storms may contain hail and gusty winds.

As the low passes overhead, scattered rain showers persist through the evening and overnight hours. Breezy NW winds take hold and temperatures plummet into the lower 30s. Rain will change to a wintry mix towards midnight. A gradual change to light snow is expected by the early morning hours. A few flurries may persist through the morning commute on Monday, but accumulations remain minimal.

The Brewers Home Opener looks chilly & breezy with highs only topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunshine breaks back out on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday as highs jump back into the 60s.



SUNDAY: Rain & Storms LikelyHigh: 56

Wind: Var 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Wintry Mix

Low: 31

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Early AM Snow Showers, Breezy, Cold

High: 42

TUESDAY: Mainly Cloudy, PM Mix

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Storms, Breezy

High: 64

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 53

