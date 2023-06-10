Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking some weekend rain

An incoming cold front brings much needed rain to Wisconsin late this evening and overnight. Ahead of the front, high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s this afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, but the rain won't arrive until after dinnertime in areas NW of Milwaukee. Much of the rain falls overnight - with rainfall totals between 0.25 - 0.5".

A few storms are possible. Northerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph along and behind the frontal boundary.

Swimming conditions on Lake Michigan become hazardous tonight and into Sunday. A few light showers are possible early Sunday as highs only make their way into the upper 50s & lower 60s. Departing low-pressure will keep conditions breezy into early next week. Clouds remain overhead Monday and Tuesday with slim chances of rain.

Sunshine returns during the mid-week period. Highs will jump back into the mid/upper 70s.



SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance Overnight Showers/StormsHigh: 83

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Breezy

Low: 55

Wind: N 10-15 G 30 mph

SUNDAY: Chance AM Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 59

MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 68

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

