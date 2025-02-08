Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Saturday snow

Snowfall has begun across central and northern Wisconsin. Dry air has cut into any wintry weather over southern Wisconsin. Light snow showers fill in late this morning and throughout the early afternoon. A wintry mix with freezing drizzle is possible closer to the State Line at times.

Despite lower snowfall totals, roadways could become slick & slippery later today. Use extra caution if traveling - especially farther North. Snowfall totals will range from around and less than an inch near Milwaukee. 1-3" is possible across northern Fond Du Lac & Sheboygan counties.

Sunshine filters back in on Sunday & Monday. Storm Team 4 is monitoring two larger systems which could bring accumulating snow next week.

Stay tuned to the 4Cast for updates!



SATURDAY: Light Snow; Up to 1" snowfall accumulation; Higher totals Far NorthHigh: 34

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 18

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 26

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 31

TUESDAY: Chance AM Light Snow

High: 22

WEDNESDAY: Chance PM Snow

High: 24

