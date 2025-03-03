Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking rain as part of an active week

An active stretch of weather for SE Wisconsin this week! Most of today will be dry with the small chance for a midday or early afternoon shower. Temperatures will climb towards the mid 40s.

A strong low pressure really gets cranked up late tonight and into Tuesday down to our southwest as it comes out of the Rockies. The first chance for some widespread rain will come late tonight and will be on the lighter side. Some dry breaks will be possible between showers on Tuesday before a steady band of moderate rain rolls in late in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. There might even be a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall totals will be fairly high for this time of year with over an inch for most.

Any leftover rain showers Wednesday will try to turn over to some wet snow showers as temperatures drop throughout the day. Snow accumulations look minor at under a half inch with most melting on contact. Will have to watch for some freezing of the roads Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be calm and sunny before a quick moving clipper brings the chance for a snow/mix on Friday.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Showers, Breezy

High: 45

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Sct. Showers, Mild

Low: 40

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered Rain, Iso. Thunder, Steady Rain Late

High: 47

WEDNESDAY: Rain to Snow; Minor Slushy Accumulation, Windy

High: 46 (Temps fall in PM)

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 40

FRIDAY: Ch. Snow/Mix

High: 38

