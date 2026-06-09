Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking heat and storms

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is at Brew-Jas Coffee House's new location in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood! The family-owned shop serves up local art, coffee, lattes, coffee flights, and matchas - perfect for a rainy or hot day!

Scattered showers continue to rotate around a weak area of low-pressure Tuesday morning. Hit and miss showers will continue through the late morning hours before moving to the East. Dew points have already climbed well into the 60s — prompting fog development over Lake Michigan. A Dense Fog Advisory has been hoisted for Sheboygan County. This could be expanded for more lake front counties depending on visibility trends.

Most of Tuesday afternoon will stay dry despite lingering cloud cover. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring three rounds of potentially strong/severe storms along with dangerous heat.

The first round of storms may largely miss SE Wisconsin, but we'll be watching closely. A complex of storms launches Northeastward from the central Plains towards Wisconsin. The latest high-resolution computer models have kept the track of this complex aimed at central/northern Wisconsin. However, any deviation in track will need to be monitored. Hail and gusty winds will be the biggest concern if this complex heads our way.

Storms diminish by mid-Wednesday morning and some clearing is expected. High temperatures soar into the 90s. With dew points in the 70s, heat index values may approach 100-degrees in some spots. If you must be outdoors Wednesday afternoon, opt for light, loose-fitted clothing and stay hydrated!

The second round of storms is expected late Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday morning. The strongest storms are expected near and West of Madison, but may eventually form into a line and race across southern Wisconsin into early Thursday morning. The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. An embedded tornado cannot be ruled out in the line.

A third and final round of storms is looking possible on Thursday afternoon & evening. Again, highs will jump into the 90s early in the day. Heat index values may once again near 100 degrees. The strongest storms would be more likely over SE Wisconsin and could contain all types of severe weather.

Drier and cooler conditions return Friday and the first part of the weekend. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest!

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy; Humid

High: 80

Wind: SW to NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers/Storms; Patchy Fog; Warm & Humid

Low: 63

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid; Ch. PM Storms; Some Severe

High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid. PM T-Storms Likely; Some Severe.

High: 90

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

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