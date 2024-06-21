Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Friday storms

A FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FOND DU LAC, DODGE, WASHINGTON, JEFFERSON AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES FROM 2PM FRIDAY THRU SATURDAY EVENING​​

Overnight lows have fallen into the 60s, but the humidity remains. Friday morning starts off with sunshine, but a few pop-up showers and storms are possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Ongoing showers and storms across central Wisconsin will shift south late this afternoon and evening. Storm chances will increase as these cells move in from the northwest. Some storms could be strong. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s today.

Rain chances wane by early Saturday morning, but more showers and storms are likely by the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but will be cooler if showers and storms move through earlier. Strong to severe storms are possible as the front makes its way through in the evening. Cooler and drier conditions are expected by Sunday and Monday.

Overall, rainfall totals may top out in the 1.5-2"+ range, especially far northwest of Milwaukee. A Flood Watch has been issued for these areas as rivers/streams could rise quickly.



FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Humid; Chance PM Showers/StormsHigh: 77

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms

Low: 66

Wind: E 5 mph

SATURDAY: Hot, humid & Partly Cloudy; PM Showers/Storms Likely.

High: 88



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

TUESDAY: Hot, humid & Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms

High: 90

