Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Friday snow

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY EFFECTIVE FRIDAY 1AM - 4PM FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN​*

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an impactful snowfall, set to move in late tonight and into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin effective Friday morning. Cloud cover will increase today as highs climb back into the lower and mid 30s.

Snow enters into southern Wisconsin around and after midnight. Snow showers will increase in coverage and intensity throughout Friday morning. A heavier snow band or two may set up over parts of the area which could increase snowfall totals. Most of southern Wisconsin is looking at 3-6" of wet snowfall accumulation. Moderate impacts are expected on the Friday morning commute. Snowfall will wrap up early Friday afternoon.

Sunshine breaks back out on Saturday before another round of rain/snow moves in late Sunday and into Monday.



THURSDAY: Mostly CloudyHigh: 33

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Likely

Low: 29

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Snow Likely; 3-6" Total Snow, Locally Higher Amounts Possible

High: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 33

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Late Chance Snow

High: 38

MONDAY: Chance Rain Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

