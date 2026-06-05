Scattered showers and storms are moving into southern Wisconsin this morning. Steady rain to pockets of heavy rain will drive up rainfall totals towards 0.5".

Watch the full 7-Day forecast here:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Friday showers

A few rumbles of thunder are possible. A lull in rainfall is expected during the afternoon and could set the stage for stronger storms later in the afternoon/evening. Any clearing would allow for more instability. A Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather is in place over much of Wisconsin. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concern.

Highs jump into the upper 70s and lower 80s with higher dew points. A frontal boundary passes by tomorrow morning. Highs jump into the lower 80s and then cool back into the 70s on Sunday. It'll be less humid to close out the weekend.

Additional rounds of showers/storms are expected Monday & Tuesday along with a ramp up of heat/humidity.

FRIDAY: Showers/Storms Likely

High: 78

Wind: S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: SW 15-20

SATURDAY: AM Showers; Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 83

Wind: W to E 5-10

SUNDAY: Sunny & Less Humid

High: 73

Wind: NE 5 mph

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy & Humid

High: 80

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Warm & Humid

High: 85

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