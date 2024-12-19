Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking an Alberta Clipper

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, SHEBOYGAN, WAUKESHA AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES FROM THURSDAY UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING**

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an Alberta Clipper which will bring accumulating snow to much of Wisconsin. The latest snowfall projections have slightly increased due to the longer duration of the event and the potential for lake enhancement. Most areas near and south of I-94 can expect to pick up anywhere between 1-3" of snowfall. Those north of I-94 may see 3-5" with higher totals farther north. Lake enhancement could drive up 5-7" totals across portions of Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and far northern Ozaukee counties.

Snow begins around midday and continues through early Friday morning. As the clipper pivots through southern Wisconsin, there may be a lull in snowfall across the region before another band of moderate snow swings by during the morning hours. The snowfall will impact this evening's commute. Prepare for slick and slippery roadways.

A lake-enhanced snow band may set up into early Friday morning leading to impacts on the Friday morning drive as well.

Much cooler air filters in for the weekend - driving highs back into the 20s.

THURSDAY: Snow Likely; 1-3" South of I-94; 3-5" North of I-94High: 33

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Likely; Breezy

Low: 27

Wind: S 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Chance AM Snow; Falling Temperatures

High: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 24

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 30

MONDAY: Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.