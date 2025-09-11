A dense fog advisory is in effect for Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Waukesha and Walworth counties until 10 a.m.

Dense fog has formed across much of southern Wisconsin given calm winds and more moisture near Lake Michigan. Fog will lower visibility on roadways — keep low-beam headlights on and increase following distance. Fog will begin mixing out after sunrise.

Watch: When temperatures could return to the 80s

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Thursday morning fog; summer heat returns

A mostly sunny sky is expected today as highs climb into the lower 70s lakeside and upper 70s farther inland.

Another round of fog is possible tonight. More summer-like warmth is on the way tomorrow and Saturday. Highs jump into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms move in early Saturday morning. The remainder of the weekend appears dry as highs return to the mid- to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: AM Fog; Mostly Sunny

High: 72 Lake 77 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog; Partly Cloudy

Low: 59

Wind: NE 3-5 mph

FRIDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Mostly Sunny

High: 76 Lake 80 Inland

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms Early; Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid

High: 80 Inland 84 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.