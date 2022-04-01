Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: The sun returns this Friday!

Soak up the sunshine today because snowy and messy weather returns this weekend. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures should return to the middle 40s by this afternoon. Clouds increase again this evening and overnight low temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.
and last updated 2022-04-01 06:35:57-04

Soak up the sunshine today because snowy and messy weather returns this weekend. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures should return to the middle 40s by this afternoon. Clouds increase again this evening and overnight low temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.

The next round of spring snow arrives Saturday morning. A slushy inch or two of snow is possible, especially north of Milwaukee. The snow transitions over to a light rain and snow mix by midday. Most of Sunday looks sunny, then another messy mix moves in Sunday evening.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 44
Wind: NW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Low: 32
Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Snow to Rain. 1-2" Accumulation Possible, especially north.
High: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Wintry Mix By Evening
High: 45

MONDAY: Rain and Snow Early. Mostly Cloudy
High: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain.
High: 46

