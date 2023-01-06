Southeast Wisconsin Weather: The sun returns as snow showers wrap up

Light snow showers finally wrap up today and we'll get to partly cloudy, and maybe even mostly sunny skies by sunset. High temperatures remain in the mid 30s.

Clear skies overnight will drop temperatures into the upper teens inland and low 20s by the lakefront. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. A weak system will skirt to our south Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a slight chance for some snow showers early Sunday, especially towards the state line. However, we have a much better chance of keeping the snow out of the area and just picking back up the clouds Sunday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

We'll have more sunshine to start next week before another wave brings more clouds and potentially a few showers midweek.

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 35

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 24 lakefront...18 inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 37

Wind: N 5 mph

SUNDAY: Chance for snow early. Partly sunny

High: 38

Wind: S 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 40

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 38