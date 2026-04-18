Southeast Wisconsin weather: The rain is finally over

The rainfall and severe weather are finally over for southern Wisconsin. The last bits of rain departed the area well before sunrise. Expect a gradual return to filtered sunshine today. Westerly winds are ushering in cooler temperatures. Highs today will struggle to exit the 40s. Area rivers are still running high and will take a few days to recede. The Rock River in Jefferson County may crest later next week.

Overnight lows will fall into the lower and mid 30s. Breezy conditions may offset widespread frost, but it might be a good idea to pull sensitive plants indoors!

A quick round of light rain/sleet may clip the area tomorrow. Partly sunny conditions will keep highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunshine is back on Monday and through much of next week. Highs gradually climb into the 60s.

The next chance of scattered rain arrives on Friday.



SATURDAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Cooler

High: 48

Wind: W 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

Lows: 34

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly; Stray Snow/Sleet Shower Possible

High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

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