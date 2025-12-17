Southeast Wisconsin weather: The melting begins

Clouds have begun to clear out of southern Wisconsin this morning. Overnight temperatures have largely remained above freezing, but some cooling is possible before daybreak. The mild weather continues today, with highs topping out in the mid- to upper 30s.

A low-pressure system will track through Wisconsin tomorrow, prompting rain showers in the morning. Northwest winds will increase during the afternoon, sending cooler air into the state. Highs will go from the lower 40s in the morning to the 20s by the evening. A few flurries are possible during the late afternoon and evening as the system exits. Not much rain is expected, with 0.10 to 0.25 inches possible.

Sunshine returns Friday, with lows in the teens and highs in the 20s. Outside of a slight chance for a rain or snow shower on Saturday, the forecast remains dry. Highs will return to near or above normal levels into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 37

Wind: W to S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; Rising Temperatures; Chance Showers

Low: 34

Wind: S 10-15 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Mild with Rain Likely with Mix Possible Late; Falling Temperatures

High: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

