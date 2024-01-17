Southeast Wisconsin weather: temps warming up but still very cold

Even with the worst of the cold behind us it's still a bitterly cold start to the day, with temperatures near or below zero. Wind chills are still pushing close to 20 to 25 below, which is why a wind chill advisory continues through this morning. High temperatures this afternoon will start to get a bit warmer, into the teens.

Two weak systems are heading our way this week. The first will pass to our south tonight, bringing the chance for a few flurries and light snow showers south of I-94. Better snow chances will be to our south and in northern Illinois.



System number two arrives Thursday evening into Friday morning. This will bring a better chance for light snow across most of the area. Once again, the highest chances will be across our southern tier of counties. Some light accumulations will be possible — a dusting up to one inch.

Warmer temperatures will start to build this weekend. Highs will hit the 20s on Sunday and will climb into the 30s and 40s next week.



WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold High: 15, Wind Chill: -20 to -5

Wind: WSW 10-20 mph G 25

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Chance Snow Showers (mainly south of 94)

Low: 6

Wind: W 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Evening/Night Snow Chance

High: 18

FRIDAY: Morning Snow Chance, Mostly Cloudy

High: 17

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Still Cold

High: 16

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer

High: 24

