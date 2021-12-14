Watch
Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Temps soar near 50 again on Tuesday

Today will be nice and mild again for December with temperatures reaching 50 degrees by this afternoon. Expect a few more clouds compared to yesterday, yet still plenty of sunshine.
Colder air rushes in by Thursday morning and more typical December weather returns for the rest of the week. There is a chance for a few a snow showers Saturday morning, but no big storms are in the forecast.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 52
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: M. Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Showers
Low: 46
Wind: S 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Windy and Warm
High: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Turning Colder
High: 50... Falling through Day

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 38

SATURDAY: Ch. Snow Showers. Partly Cloudy
High: 34

