Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Temps soar near 50 again on Tuesday

Today will be nice and mild again for December with temperatures reaching 50 degrees by this afternoon. Expect a few more clouds compared to yesterday, yet still plenty of sunshine. A warm front surges through the area tonight, bringing more clouds, a few light showers, and eventually even warmer temperatures tomorrow. Record shattering warmth is likely tomorrow. The record high for Milwaukee is 55, and we're expecting temperatures to reach the middle 60s by tomorrow evening. While the temperatures will be warm, we'll also have a lot of clouds and scattered light showers, not to mention very gusty winds. The wind may gust up to 50 mph tomorrow night.

Colder air rushes in by Thursday morning and more typical December weather returns for the rest of the week. There is a chance for a few a snow showers Saturday morning, but no big storms are in the forecast.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 52

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: M. Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Showers

Low: 46

Wind: S 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Windy and Warm

High: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Turning Colder

High: 50... Falling through Day

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 38

SATURDAY: Ch. Snow Showers. Partly Cloudy

High: 34

