Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps soar into the 90s Monday afternoon

Temperatures set to soar near 90 degrees by early this afternoon. The dew point also climbs to around 70 which will make it feel well into the 90s.
and last updated 2022-07-11 07:33:29-04

Temperatures set to soar near 90 degrees by early this afternoon. The dew point also climbs to around 70 which will make it feel well into the 90s. Most of the day should be sunny, then more clouds, and eventually widely scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon. A cold front sweeps the area this evening and humidity goes down overnight.

A second cold front brings another round of scattered storms tomorrow afternoon, then cool for mid-summer conditions Wednesday and Thursday. The upcoming weekend looks unsettled with storm chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

TODAY:     Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Hot. Ch. T-Storms Late
           High: 90
           Wind: SW to NW 15 mph

TONIGHT:  Ch. T-Storms Early. Breezy and Bec. Mainly Clear
           Low: 64
           Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY:   Mostly Sunny. Ch. PM T-Storms
            High: 82

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Sunny
             High: 74

THURSDAY:  Sunny Skies
            High: 76

FRIDAY:     Mostly Sunny. Ch. T-Storms Late
            High: 80

