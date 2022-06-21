Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps skyrocket into the 90s by this afternoon

We're starting in the 70s this morning and temperatures will skyrocket well into the 90s by lunchtime. A few spots in metro Milwaukee may actually reach 100 degrees this afternoon.
and last updated 2022-06-21 06:23:56-04

We're starting in the 70s this morning and temperatures will skyrocket well into the 90s by lunchtime. A few spots in metro Milwaukee may actually reach 100 degrees this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel more like 105. Please limit your time and activity outdoors. Check on your neighbors who do not have any air conditioning.

A cold front may bring a few thunderstorms to the area this evening. The severe risk is very low. More typical warm summer temperatures arrive behind the front for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Very Hot and Humid
High: 98. Heat Index around 105
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. T-Storms Early. Breezy and Bec. Less Humid
Low: 72
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Skies and Warm
High: 86

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 83 Lake 87 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm
High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms
High: 86

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.