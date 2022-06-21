Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps skyrocket into the 90s by this afternoon

We're starting in the 70s this morning and temperatures will skyrocket well into the 90s by lunchtime. A few spots in metro Milwaukee may actually reach 100 degrees this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel more like 105. Please limit your time and activity outdoors. Check on your neighbors who do not have any air conditioning.
A cold front may bring a few thunderstorms to the area this evening. The severe risk is very low. More typical warm summer temperatures arrive behind the front for the rest of the week.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Very Hot and Humid
High: 98. Heat Index around 105
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Ch. T-Storms Early. Breezy and Bec. Less Humid
Low: 72
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Skies and Warm
High: 86
THURSDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 83 Lake 87 Inland
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm
High: 87
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms
High: 86