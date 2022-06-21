Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps skyrocket into the 90s by this afternoon

We're starting in the 70s this morning and temperatures will skyrocket well into the 90s by lunchtime. A few spots in metro Milwaukee may actually reach 100 degrees this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel more like 105. Please limit your time and activity outdoors. Check on your neighbors who do not have any air conditioning.

A cold front may bring a few thunderstorms to the area this evening. The severe risk is very low. More typical warm summer temperatures arrive behind the front for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Very Hot and Humid

High: 98. Heat Index around 105

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. T-Storms Early. Breezy and Bec. Less Humid

Low: 72

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Skies and Warm

High: 86

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 83 Lake 87 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm

High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms

High: 86