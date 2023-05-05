Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps rise into the 60s/70s Friday before weekend rain

Overall, temperatures & moisture will increase this weekend - priming the environment for moderate/heavy rainfall.
Friday kicks off with temperatures in the 50s for most of SE Wisconsin - quite mild &amp; a good start towards the 60s &amp; 70s later today.
and last updated 2023-05-05 06:23:32-04

Friday kicks off with temperatures in the 50s for most of SE Wisconsin - quite mild & a good start towards the 60s & 70s later today. A stalled frontal boundary is the focus of a few scattered showers towards central Wisconsin. Northern counties may catch a few of these sprinkles (perhaps a rumble of thunder) early in the day, but most of the activity lifts Northward with time. Friday afternoon features a mix of sunshine & cloud cover with highs approaching 70 at the Lake & reaching into the mid 70s farther inland. Expect lakeside temperatures to be a few degrees cooler over the next several days.

That said, a few upper-level impulses will trigger rounds of rainfall throughout the weekend. A quick batch of rain is possible overnight into early Saturday. Another round is possible late Saturday night and into early Sunday. This may feature a few rumbles of thunder.

With the warmth & moisture in place, a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon. An area of low-pressure will then move Northward towards the Great Lakes on Monday. Another chance of showers/storms is in the forecast - with the rain exiting by early Tuesday morning.

High-pressure rolls in for much of next week - keeping sunshine in place with temperatures trending a bit cooler.

FRIDAY:      Slight Chance Showers - Mainly North.
Otherwise, Partly Cloudy
High: 67 Lake 74 Inland
Wind: SE 10-15 mph 

TONIGHT:    
Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 50         
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:   
Chance AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 62 Lake 68 Inland

SUNDAY:     
Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High:  70 Lake 76 Inland

MONDAY:    
Showers/Storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy
High: 70 Lake 76 Inland

TUESDAY:    
Chance AM Showers; Becoming Sunny
High: 65 Lake 70 Inland

