Southeast Wisconsin weather: temps on the rise after dramatic drop

After a drastic drop in temperatures, the thermometer rises again. High-pressure has moved into the Midwest and cleared the sky out. Lows this morning jump from the teens into the mid and upper 40s for afternoon highs. Winds become more southerly as the high moves farther east.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. Daily highs will rise from the 50s and into the 60s by the weekend. Plenty of sunshine is expected along the way.

Early next week, another low-pressure system will move off the Rocky Mountains and into the central Plains. Warm air out ahead of the system may trigger scattered showers on Monday afternoon. A cold front moves into Wisconsin late Monday, into Tuesday. This could spark scattered showers and a few storms. Stay with Storm Team 4 as details are ironed out with this setup.

If the front stalls, rain could hold over into Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday.



THURSDAY: Sunny and BreezyHigh: 45

Wind: W/S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear, Cool & Breezy

Low: 30

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 50



SATURDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Warm

High: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny, Windy, and Warm

High: 65 Lake 70 Inland

MONDAY: Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 60

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.