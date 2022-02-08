Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps may hit 40 degrees today

A south breeze is ushering in mild air this morning and it's going to be a nice February day. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures may reach 40 degrees this afternoon. The south wind will gust up to 30 mph, keeping a little bite to the air. A weak clipper tracks to our north tonight and into tomorrow. A few snow showers are possible along with some freezing drizzle. Untreated roads may be a little slippery tomorrow morning.
A stronger clipper is likely on the way Thursday night and into Friday. This one has the potential to bring slushy snow accumulation to the area. Then we'll likely see a shot of colder air again this weekend.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild
High: 40
Wind: S 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Showers and Freezing Drizzle Late.
Low: 31
Wind: W 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Scattered Snow Showers and Drizzle
High: 38
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 30
FRIDAY: Cloudy with Snow/Wintry Mix Likely
High: 36
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold
High: 18