Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps in the 40s today with a warm finish to the week

Temperatures are warm this week for December, great for getting outside.
and last updated 2023-12-13 06:50:27-05

A cold and frosty start to the day across southeast Wisconsin but a nice warm up starts today! Areas of clouds will be possible this morning as a wave of energy passes through the atmosphere. Expect more sunshine to mix in this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 40s.

The best day if the week will be Thursday! Mostly sunny skies all day long with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50! Clouds will increase through the day Friday with a chance for rain showers on Saturday.

No cold temperatures on the back side of that system. We will hold onto the 40s early next week and will likely stay very mild heading towards Christmas weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of AM Clouds Then Mostly SunnyHigh: 42
Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear
Low: 29
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High: 49

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 50

SATURDAY: Ch. Rain Showers
High: 45

