Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temps climb well into the 80s on Monday

Heat building across the southern and western states is starting to spread into the Midwest. Lake Michigan holds the high heat back for one more day, but we'll still climb well into the 80s today. Canadian wildfire smoke has also moved back in. Skies will be hazy today and air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It's going to be the hottest week of summer so far. Temperatures reach near 90 tomorrow then low to mid 90s are expected Wednesday and Thursday. You'll also feel higher humidity with dew points climbing to around 70.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hazy, and Warm

High: 84 Lake 88 Inland

Wind: NW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

Low: 71

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and More Humid. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 88

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 91

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid

High: 94

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms

High: 83

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.