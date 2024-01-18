Southeast Wisconsin weather: temperatures warming up, snow possible tonight

Temperatures are starting off several degrees higher than the last couple of days and wind chills are positive this morning! Cloudier skies and lighter winds have helped us out this morning. High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the teens.

A weak disturbance will pass to our south tonight, but close enough to bring light snow across the area. This will be a very fluffy and dry snow. I'm expecting up to 1" north of Milwaukee with the metro area and south seeing between 1-3 inches. The higher totals in that range will be closer to the lake and toward the state line.

A few slippery spots will pop up Friday morning with a few flurries and snow showers possible early in the day. We will be watching near the lake for some lake effect bands, but as of now they are expected to stay offshore.

Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the teens and 20s. We'll see a big jump in temperatures next week with highs in the 30s and 40s for most of next week.



THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy High: 18

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Light Snow Likely. Up to 1" North, 1-3" MKE and South.

Low: 10

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. Ch. Snow Showers Early

High: 16

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 22

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

