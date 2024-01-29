Southeast Wisconsin weather: Areas of patchy, freezing fog possible

Areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning, mainly as you head west across the state. With temperatures near or below freezing this morning, there will be the chance for some freezing fog to develop in some of those areas. A few slippery spots are not out of the question if you drive into areas of fog early today.

It looks like mostly cloudy skies will hold on for today with some possible peaks of sunshine late this morning into this afternoon. Some models show the clouds struggling to clear out at all. Highs will reach into the low 40s.

A clipper system drops south from Canada to Michigan late this evening into tonight. That will drag a weak cold front across Wisconsin with a light band of showers or a wintry mix possible by the early overnight hours. A few areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle will be possible as well. Flurries or a light wintry mix will try to stick around Tuesday with cloudy skies.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to mid 40s from the middle of this week into the weekend. Expect a very quiet weather pattern with more sunshine looking likely as the weekend nears.



MONDAY: Patchy Fog, Mostly Cloudy, Evening ShowerHigh: 42

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Shower/mix chance

Low: 35

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Drizzle/Mix Early; Cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 44

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 38



