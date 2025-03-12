Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures start to warm again

Another warmup is on the way between now and Friday. Unfortunately, a stubborn east breeze will keep things cooler by the lake the next few days. That continues today with highs in the low to mid-40s lakeside with inland areas in the low 50s. Winds will be much lighter today, which will make it feel more comfortable.

Mostly sunny skies for Thursday with highs near 50 by the lake and close to 60 inland. Winds will pick up out of the south on Friday as a strong low pressure develops to our southwest. A very warm day for this time of year, highs will be in the low 60s near to lake and near 70 inland. Storms will fire up across Iowa in the afternoon and evening which will eventually arrive here late in the night into the early morning hours. The best chance for a severe storm will be to our southwest but still can not rule out a strong to severe storm for us.

Windy and turning cooler through the weekend. Saturday will be very windy but with mild temperatures in the 50s. We will cool off into Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and even the chance for a few flurries.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 44 Lake, 53 Inland

Wind: ESE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 32

Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50 Lake, 59 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, T-Storms At Night

High: 61 Lake, 70 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, with showers

High: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Colder, Few Flurries Possible

High: 39

