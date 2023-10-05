Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Temperatures start dropping

Highs reached the lower 80s on Wednesday, but the drop begins today. Westerly winds become more northwesterly this weekend and we'll watch the mercury drop into the 50s by Saturday & Sunday.

A cold front is passing through Wisconsin this morning. Scattered showers have formed along the frontal boundary, but as expected, have stayed South in Illinois. Later this evening, there is a chance for a few spotty sprinkles to pop-up. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy day with more sunshine than yesterday. Highs will climb into the lower and mid 70s.

A mainly clear sky tonight will allow for lows to drop into the 40s & 50s across SE Wisconsin. Highs on Friday will only manage to crack into the lower 60s!

Prepare for some chilly mornings this weekend as lows dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Afternoon highs will remain in the 50s through next Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. Showers/Storms Early. Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 71

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Cooler. Ch. PM Showers

High: 58

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Cool

High: 55

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 55

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.