A few light snow showers are moving across central and southern Wisconsin this morning. Dry air is preventing some of the snow from reaching the ground, and some areas may not see any snow.

Watch: When below-zero wind chills arrive

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures plunge tonight

Overnight lows have fallen into the 20s. Highs will warm into the upper 20s and lower 30s before a strong cold front drops in this afternoon. Gusty northwest winds will take hold and temperatures will tumble through the rest of the day.

Overnight lows will crash into the single digits and may even dip below zero farther inland. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, generating wind chills between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Highs on Thursday will only climb into the single digits and teens.

A slow return to the 20s will take place Friday and into the weekend. Southeastern Wisconsin remains in a “snow zone” with occasional chances of light snow showers this weekend and into next week. The timing of each round will become clearer within 48 hours of each event.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 31

Wind: SW/NW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing; Frigid

Low: 2

Wind Chills: -5 to -15

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cold

High: 14

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold; Chance PM Flurries

High: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cold

High: 28

SUNDAY: Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

