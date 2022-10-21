Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures into the 70s this weekend

The weekend warm-up has arrived! After a morning in the 40s, afternoon highs climb into the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy SW winds will keep the warmth around for Saturday and Sunday as well. Highs remain in the lower-mid 70s.

Increasing clouds are expected late Sunday into Monday with the approach of low-pressure from the West. A few scattered showers are possible overnight into Monday. As a warm-front moves by Monday, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. Highs will drop into the upper 60s amidst the cloud cover. The slow-moving system will keep rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday. Highs will continue to drop throughout the week.

Another area of low-pressure will move up from the central Plains mid-next week. This could bring another round of rain showers into the Wednesday forecast. Otherwise, afternoon highs will continue to fall into the 50s through Thursday.

FRIDAY: Warmer & Sunny

High: 71

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 51 lakefront... 45 inland

Wind: WSW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Chance Late Shower

High: 70

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy; Chance of showers

High: 69

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers

High: 62