Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures into the 70s this weekend

The weekend warm-up has arrived! After a morning in the 40s, afternoon highs climb into the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy SW winds will keep the warmth around for Saturday and Sunday as well. Highs remain in the lower-mid 70s.
Increasing clouds are expected late Sunday into Monday with the approach of low-pressure from the West. A few scattered showers are possible overnight into Monday. As a warm-front moves by Monday, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. Highs will drop into the upper 60s amidst the cloud cover. The slow-moving system will keep rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday. Highs will continue to drop throughout the week.
Another area of low-pressure will move up from the central Plains mid-next week. This could bring another round of rain showers into the Wednesday forecast. Otherwise, afternoon highs will continue to fall into the 50s through Thursday.
FRIDAY: Warmer & Sunny
High: 71
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 51 lakefront... 45 inland
Wind: WSW 5 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72
Wind: S 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Chance Late Shower
High: 70
Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph
MONDAY: Cloudy; Chance of showers
High: 69
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers
High: 62