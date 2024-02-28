Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures falling fast, highs in the mid to upper 20s

Scattered snow showers moved through southeast Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Most of the snow is now exiting over Lake Michigan with some lingering flurries possible through daybreak. While most of the snow melted, rapidly falling temperatures could lead to a flash freeze in some spots. Untreated & elevated roadways may become slick and slippery. Temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s this morning. Wind chills may fall into the single digits.

Highs will only reach the mid and upper 20s this afternoon before falling into the teens tonight.

An extended period of dry weather is forecasted through the end of the week. High-pressure keeps the sunshine around through the weekend. Highs return to the 40s on Thursday. 50s and 60s follow suit through the upcoming weekend.

Another round of showers is possible on Monday as another cold front sweeps across the Great Lakes.



WEDNESDAY: AM Flurries; Blustery & Cold; Increasing SunshineHigh: 28

Wind: NW 20-30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Breezy

Low: 17

Wind: W 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 43



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny, Mild & Breezy

High: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny, Warm & Breezy

High: 60

