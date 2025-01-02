Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures continue to fall

A few flurries this morning, but not too bad for today with high temperatures near 30. A quick-moving and weak system will pass to our south across northern Illinois. While we stay mainly dry that will be close enough to keep more clouds in the forecast for today. Wind chills will be in the teens with a breeze from the northwest.

Sunshine is back for Friday and Saturday as temperatures drop further. Highs will get stuck in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be breezy with below zero wind chills by Saturday morning.

Clouds will increase again Sunday into Monday with yet another system staying to our south. We will see small chances for snow Sunday night into Monday with some lake-effect potential but as of now, the forecast is trending dry for most. Higher impacts from this system will be to our south across Indiana and Illinois. Another temperature drop is expected behind that system for most of next week.

THURSDAY: Am Flurries, Mostly CloudyHigh: 30

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies

Low: 17

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 25

MONDAY: Slight Snow Chance, System Stays South

High: 29

