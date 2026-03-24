Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperature rollercoaster continues

A few light flurries were darting across Wisconsin early this morning. As expected, these are not having much of an impact and are struggling to reach the ground.

High-pressure has moved East thus allowing southerly winds to take hold. Highs jump into the 50s today.

Clouds stick around today and into tomorrow. Even warmer conditions are expected as highs climb into the 60s. Areas far West of Milwaukee could make a run toward 70-degrees!

A frontal boundary will slowly drop in from the North on Thursday. This will be the focus of scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out. However, any severe weather will stay far South of Wisconsin. Tailgaters at the Brewers home opener may want to have the poncho on hand just in case! A few sprinkles may move in during tailgating with more persistent showers holding off under after first pitch.

Cooler weather is expected on Friday before a warmup over the weekend!

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 50

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 35

Wind: S 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 60 Lake 68 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, PM Showers Likely

High: 61 Lake 70 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly

High: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.