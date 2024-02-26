Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperature roller coaster this week

Southeast Wisconsin is on a temperature rollercoaster this week. Breezy southwest winds and ample sunshine bring in more warm air to the region today. Highs jump into the 60s inland. A lake breeze may keep temperatures in the 50s lakeside. With warm, breezy and dry conditions farther inland, there is an elevated fire risk today. Outdoor burning is discouraged across south-central Wisconsin.

A few clouds roll in tonight as overnight lows only drop into the mid 40s.

Low-pressure dives south from Canada on Tuesday. Southerly winds ahead of the system send temperatures well into the 60s at the lakefront. Inland spots could surpass 70-degrees.

Scattered showers and storms fire up across Illinois and Indiana Tuesday evening. Some of this activity may form over southern Wisconsin in the evening. A sliver of southeast Wisconsin has been included in a slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather. The strongest storms could contain hail and gusty winds. However, if the low-pressure system continues shifting south, this storm threat will be further limited for our area.

Meanwhile, a strong cold front sweeps across the area early Wednesday morning. Temperatures plummet into the 30s by daybreak with a changeover to snow. Snow showers come to a close by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark. Snow accumulations appear light, only up to an inch.

High-pressure moves in for the latter half of the week. Highs gradually increase from the 40s to the 50s & 60s by next weekend.



MONDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 55 Lake, 63 Inland

Wind: NE/S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 46

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy; Slight Chance PM Showers/Storm

High: 64 Lake, 70 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Light Snow; Blustery; Increasing Sunshine

High: 31

Wind Chills: Teens and 20s

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

