Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperature roller coaster this week

Inland areas could see highs in the 60s today and 70s tomorrow. But by Wednesday, expect temps to plummet to the 30s.
Southeast Wisconsin is on a temperature rollercoaster this week. Breezy southwest winds and ample sunshine bring in more warm air to the region today. Highs jump into the 60s inland. A lake breeze may keep temperatures in the 50s lakeside. With warm, breezy and dry conditions farther inland, there is an elevated fire risk today. Outdoor burning is discouraged across south-central Wisconsin. 

A few clouds roll in tonight as overnight lows only drop into the mid 40s. 

Low-pressure dives south from Canada on Tuesday. Southerly winds ahead of the system send temperatures well into the 60s at the lakefront. Inland spots could surpass 70-degrees.

Scattered showers and storms fire up across Illinois and Indiana Tuesday evening. Some of this activity may form over southern Wisconsin in the evening. A sliver of southeast Wisconsin has been included in a slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather. The strongest storms could contain hail and gusty winds. However, if the low-pressure system continues shifting south, this storm threat will be further limited for our area.

Meanwhile, a strong cold front sweeps across the area early Wednesday morning. Temperatures plummet into the 30s by daybreak with a changeover to snow. Snow showers come to a close by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark. Snow accumulations appear light, only up to an inch.

High-pressure moves in for the latter half of the week. Highs gradually increase from the 40s to the 50s & 60s by next weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 55 Lake, 63 Inland
Wind: NE/S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 46
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy; Slight Chance PM Showers/Storm
High: 64 Lake, 70 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Light Snow; Blustery; Increasing Sunshine
High: 31
Wind Chills: Teens and 20s

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50

