Southeast Wisconsin weather: Switching to weekend sunshine

Overnight lows have fallen into the teens and 20s across southeastern Wisconsin. Some patchy slick spots are possible following yesterday's light snow and resulting wet pavement. Now that the Sun is out, temperatures begin climbing into the 30s and eventually top out in the mid-upper 40s. Breezy Westerly winds pick up today - gusting as high as 25 mph.

More mild weather is expected tomorrow and into the beginning of the work week. Highs jump into the upper 50s tomorrow and may even make a run toward 60 farther inland. Just about all of southern Wisconsin tops out around 60 on Monday. A cold front will set back temperatures on Tuesday, but only into the lower 50s.

More cloud cover is expected mid-next week as temperatures settle in the 40s & 50s.



SATURDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 47

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

Low: 30

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 56

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 60

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Cooler

High: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 47

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.