Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine today, stormy weekend

Overnight lows have dropped into the 20s and 30s across southeastern Wisconsin. Lots of sunshine is expected today as highs climb into the lower and mid 50s. An easterly breeze off Lake Michigan will keep lakeside areas several degrees cooler.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an active weekend weather pattern with several rounds of showers and storms. The first round of rain arrives late Friday afternoon and evening. While severe weather chances are low, a few elevated storms are possible with a minor hail threat. After this, southern Wisconsin will experience a quick warm up into the weekend. Saturday high temperatures may soar into the upper 70s at the lakefront and lower 80s farther inland. This, combined with plenty of moisture will provide for a severe weather setup.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of southern Wisconsin under a slight (level 2) severe weather risk for Saturday and into early Sunday morning. The timing and exact position of severe weather continues to evolve. Stay weather aware this weekend. Shower and storm chances continue into early Monday before the last area of low-pressure moves off.

Sunshine returns briefly on Tuesday before another round of showers passes through the Midwest next Wednesday. Highs will hover on either side of 70-degrees next week.



THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 51 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool

Low: 40 Lake 36 Inland

Wind: E 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Sunshine to Clouds; PM Chance Showers/Storms

High: 55 Lake 63 Inland

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Strong storms possible

Partly Cloudy & Warm

High: 78

SUNDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

