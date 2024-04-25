Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine today, stormy weekend

Overnight lows have dropped into the 20s and 30s across southeastern Wisconsin. Lots of sunshine is expected today as highs climb into the lower and mid 50s. An easterly breeze off Lake Michigan will keep lakeside areas several degrees cooler.
Storm Team 4 is monitoring an active weekend weather pattern with several rounds of showers and storms. The first round of rain arrives late Friday afternoon and evening. While severe weather chances are low, a few elevated storms are possible with a minor hail threat. After this, southern Wisconsin will experience a quick warm up into the weekend. Saturday high temperatures may soar into the upper 70s at the lakefront and lower 80s farther inland. This, combined with plenty of moisture will provide for a severe weather setup.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of southern Wisconsin under a slight (level 2) severe weather risk for Saturday and into early Sunday morning. The timing and exact position of severe weather continues to evolve. Stay weather aware this weekend. Shower and storm chances continue into early Monday before the last area of low-pressure moves off.
Sunshine returns briefly on Tuesday before another round of showers passes through the Midwest next Wednesday. Highs will hover on either side of 70-degrees next week.
THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 51 Lake 58 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool
Low: 40 Lake 36 Inland
Wind: E 5-15 mph
FRIDAY: Sunshine to Clouds; PM Chance Showers/Storms
High: 55 Lake 63 Inland
SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Strong storms possible
Partly Cloudy & Warm
High: 78
SUNDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Mostly Cloudy
High: 70
MONDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 68
