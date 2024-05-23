Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine today, storms tomorrow

High-pressure has rolled into the Midwest overnight, leading to a mainly clear sky across southern Wisconsin. Overnight lows have fallen into the 50s area-wide. Another sunny day is expected as highs climb back into the upper 70s to near 80.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring another storm system set to impact southeast Wisconsin throughout Friday. An initial round of storms may arrive during the late morning and early afternoon on Friday. These storms are expected to be weaker than a second round which are anticipated to roll through during the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has included portions of far southeastern Wisconsin in a Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather. Damaging wind would be the biggest threat in the line of storms. Stay with Storm Team 4 as we monitor changes to the timing and position of these storms.

After the storms exit, sunshine is expected on Saturday but temperatures will be cooler. Highs only top out in the lower 70s. Additional rounds of scattered showers and isolated storms are expected Sunday into Memorial Day. Overall, it will trend cloudier and cooler early next week.



THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and WarmHigh: 77

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 56

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Afternoon showers/storms;

Evening showers/storms likely - some could be strong

High: 71

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68 Lake 73 Inland

SUNDAY: Rain Likely; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 65

MONDAY: Chance Showers

High: 66

