We will see plenty of sunshine today. Cumulus clouds are expected this afternoon along with highs in the 80s and dew points in the mid 60s. It will feel like summer before cooler temperatures settle in to end the week.

Check out the forecast:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine today, storm chances return Tuesday

There is a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Southeast Wisconsin is in a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning a few storms could be strong to severe. The strongest storms will stay west. Keep an eye on the radar Tuesday night and remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Our weather pattern shifts Wednesday. Highs will be below normal in the mid 70s and lower dew points. Overall, the end of the week looks dry, but there are a few small chances for showers. Friday night is our next best chance for rain.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: N 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: W 5 mph

TUESDAY: Humid. PM Storms Likely

High: 82

Wind: W 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High: 77

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Storm Ch.

High: 75

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