Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine today and a warmer weekend ahead

Another cold start to the day but still warming things up. As a high pressure shifts to our south that will finally switch our winds from northwest to southwest allowing mild air to return to SE Wisconsin. It will take some time to get here as the cold air moves out, highs today will be in the upper 20s with lots of sunshine and overall light winds.

The first half of the weekend will be similar with upper 20s and a good amount of sunshine. Clouds will increase on Sunday but so do our temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Dry for most of the weekend but there will be a small chance for a rain/snow mix, mainly north, Sunday night.

40s are likely as we start off next week. There will be a series of weaker systems. The one mentioned above for Sunday night, then another for Monday evening bringing the chance for some rain drops, then a slightly bigger system for Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 28

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 12 Lake, 7 inland

Wind: SW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy (Night Slight Rain/Snow North)

High: 38

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Evening Rain Chance

High: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

