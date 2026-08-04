Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine, then rounds of rain

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community Tuesday morning at Mama D's Coffee in Wales. Expect sunshine this morning before clouds move in, followed by rain later tonight.

Watch your 7-day-forecast here:

Sunshine, then rounds of rain

High pressure is moving eastward today, allowing southerly winds to pick up. Highs rush back into the lower to mid-80s.

Cloud cover increases as a slow-moving frontal boundary approaches Wisconsin. Showers and storms may move into the region late tonight.

Rounds of rain are expected along this frontal boundary as it pushes through Wisconsin tomorrow.

One to 2 inches of rainfall is possible, especially south of Interstate 94. Although the risk of severe weather is low, the strongest storms could contain heavy downpours, lightning and thunder. Repeated rounds of rainfall could lead to instances of flooding. However, the latest model guidance suggests this chance has shifted farther south into Illinois. Nevertheless, Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor radar trends as the rain picks up.

Rain wraps up by early Thursday. Sunshine returns with highs in the 80s to cap off the week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, then Increasing Clouds

High: 84

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Heavy Rain Possible

Low: 68

Wind: S/W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rounds of rain, heavy at times. 1 to 2" Accumulation

High: 75

THURSDAY: Early Showers, Then Partly Cloudy

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, muggy

High: 81

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, humid

High: 85

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