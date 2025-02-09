Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine returns; Watching for late-week snow

As expected, dry air absorbed much of yesterday's snowfall in southern Wisconsin. Northeastern and northern Wisconsin received the most snow with many 6-inch or greater reports. After a few light flurries this morning, clouds will break over Milwaukee, leading to full sunshine this afternoon.

High pressure keeps the weather calm and sunny today and tomorrow as highs climb into the mid- to upper 20s.

A weak frontal boundary moves through on Monday. Just behind it, a few flurries move into the region. A few light snow showers are possible early Tuesday morning. Accumulations will be light and may not surpass half an inch.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring two additional storm systems that may bring accumulating snow to southeastern Wisconsin later in the week. The first arrives late Wednesday through Thursday. The second arrives late Friday into Saturday. Our weather team is monitoring the tracks of both systems.

At this time, it's too early to predict snowfall amounts for the area. Stay updated with the 4Cast as we get closer!



SUNDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 28

Wind Chill: 10 to 20

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 15

Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 29

TUESDAY: Chance AM Light Snow

High: 20

WEDNESDAY: Chance PM Snow

High: 24

THURSDAY: Chance Snow

High: 23

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.