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Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine returns for the first day of Summerfest

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine returns for the first day of Summerfest

Another round of severe storms has come and gone. This morning, a quick dash of rain is moving through SE Wisconsin but will be out prior to daybreak. Sunshine returns as highs move back into the lower 70s. A slow warm up continues through Saturday. A few spotty sprinkles are possible tonight and again tomorrow night. Most of SE Wisconsin will remain dry.

An area of low-pressure passes by to the South of Wisconsin on Sunday. Scattered showers may clip far southern Wisconsin, but cloud cover will keep highs near 70-degrees. Below-normal high temperatures continue next week.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Chance PM Shower
High: 73
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 56
Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Shower
High: 75

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 77

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Rain South
High: 70

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 70

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