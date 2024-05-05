Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine returns

Rain showers and storms have long moved out of SE Wisconsin. Sunshine is back today and Monday as high-pressure filters into the region. Highs top out in the lower to mid 60s today. Inland areas could reach into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon.

A cluster of showers/storms arrives early Tuesday, but differences in timing and position still remain. If storms are able to lift through quickly, there could be room for redevelopment in the afternoon. If cloud cover remains, rain chances will be lower during the second half of the day.

Hit & miss rain chances continue throughout Wednesday and Thursday as an area of low-pressure cycles through the Great Lakes region. Highs remain just above-average – topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



SUNDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 62 Lake 67 Inland

Wind: N to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 46

Wind: E 5 mph

MONDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 66 Lake 72 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers and Storms Likely

High: 68 Lake 72 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake 72 Inland

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

High: 58

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.