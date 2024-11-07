Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine makes a comeback

Cloudy skies are finally moving out this morning allowing temperatures to start off a bit cooler today. Sunshine today will help push highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Cloudy skies are finally moving out this morning allowing temperatures to start off a bit cooler today. Sunshine today will help push highs into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Expect more sunshine and similar high temperatures on Friday.

We are then tracking a weakening low-pressure system heading our way this weekend. Most models indicate that our highest rain chances will come Saturday night, so most of Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds. A few scattered showers might linger into Sunday, mainly towards central and northern Wisconsin. Overall, rainfall totals look light, near a tenth of an inch.

We'll see a calm start to early next week with temperatures in the 50s. We're watching a stronger cold front on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 57
Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 41 Lake, 35 Inland
Wind: W 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 58

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers At Night
High: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Ch. Showers (Mainly North)
High: 61

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 57

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.