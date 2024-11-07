Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine makes a comeback

Cloudy skies are finally moving out this morning allowing temperatures to start off a bit cooler today. Sunshine today will help push highs into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Expect more sunshine and similar high temperatures on Friday.

We are then tracking a weakening low-pressure system heading our way this weekend. Most models indicate that our highest rain chances will come Saturday night, so most of Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds. A few scattered showers might linger into Sunday, mainly towards central and northern Wisconsin. Overall, rainfall totals look light, near a tenth of an inch.

We'll see a calm start to early next week with temperatures in the 50s. We're watching a stronger cold front on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 57

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 41 Lake, 35 Inland

Wind: W 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers At Night

High: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Ch. Showers (Mainly North)

High: 61

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

