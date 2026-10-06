Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Sunshine, gusty winds push highs into the lower 70s

A warm front is lifting northward across Wisconsin early Tuesday. A few light sprinkles have darted across the central part of the state. Most of this rain was struggling to reach the ground due to dry air.

Sunshine is back overhead today. Southwest winds ramp up today — gusting to as high as 25 mph. This will help highs reach the lower 70s. The warmer weather sticks around for another day before a cold front drops in Wednesday afternoon. This front is not expected to produce any precipitation.

Highs return to the 60s for the remainder of the week. There is a slim chance for a few sprinkles late Friday. The remnants of a tropical system could graze the area late in the weekend. Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor its track over the next several days.



TUESDAY: Sunny & Pleasant

High: 70

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 55

Wind: SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

Wind: NW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 64

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

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