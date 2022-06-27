After a beautiful end to the weekend, sunshine will continue to start the week. Skies will be sunny Monday with highs in the mid 70s across southeast Wisconsin. Winds will be lighter than Sunday and out of the northwest in the morning around 10 mph, before flipping east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine, heat, and humidity, ahead of thunderstorms in the evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s before the cold front brings the thunderstorms late.

Sunny skies, and slightly cooler temperatures return Wednesday. Highs are in the upper 70s lakeside and in the low 80s inland.

The heat cranks back up Thursday with a strong southwest wind, pushing highs into the low 90s. Showers Friday will help cool temperatures back to 80° for the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 76

Wind: NW/E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 60

Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms late

High: 84

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 78 lakefront...82 Inland

Wind: N/E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 91

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Morning showers. Partly sunny

High: 83