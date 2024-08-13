Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine and low 80s

We will hit the repeat button again today! Great weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s in the afternoon. Yesterday we did see a couple of very isolated pop-ups north of Milwaukee towards Sheboygan. That same small chance for a pop-up later in the afternoon will be possible again and models are once again hinting mainly north of Milwaukee with the best chance, along the lake breeze.

Plenty of sunshine and one last really good day for Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. A low pressure system will then track to the northwest near the Twin Cities and into northern Wisconsin Thursday. Showers and storms will be likely with one round of rain possible in the morning and more development in the afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are not out of the question if the morning rain clears out and the atmosphere can recover for the afternoon.

The low pressure will linger over the great lakes keeping some rain chances Friday even into Saturday. Humidity will also be higher with dew points in the upper 60s Thursday into the weekend.



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny (Very Low Pop-Up Chance Again)High: 82

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 64 Lake, 57 Inland

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; AM Rain, PM Storms Likely

High: 76

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Rain & Storms

High: 80

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 78

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.