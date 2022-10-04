Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine and highs in the 70s on Tuesday

More sunshine and even warmer temperatures Tuesday. Highs will climb into the low 70s across the area! Clouds start to push in Tuesday night, with more on the way for Wednesday. Despite the increase in clouds, southwesterly winds will help temperatures climb back into the low 70s Wednesday.

Our first chance for showers this week comes on Wednesday night, but expect very isolated showers. Light showers increase with a cold front Thursday afternoon/evening. Overall rainfall looks minimal with the front, but we'll definitely notice a bigger change in our temperatures. Highs Thursday climb into the mid-60s ahead of the front, before dropping to near 40 degrees by the lake and into the mid-30s inland at night. Winds will be gusty and out of the north 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

A few showers are possible on Friday, otherwise expect a chillier day with highs in the low 50s. With clearing skies Friday night, we'll have our coldest temperatures of the season, so far. Lows drop into the upper 30s by the lake and upper 20s inland, in spots, by early Saturday morning. Our first widespread hard freeze is likely Friday night, but possibly even as early as Thursday night for some inland locations.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 72

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds

Low: 51 lakefront...46 inland

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance late

High: 73

Wind: SW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Scattered light showers. Windy

High: 66

Wind: N 10-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Slight chance early. Windy early. Clearing skies

High: 52

Wind: N 15 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Morning frost. Mostly sunny

High: 58