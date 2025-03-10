Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine and 60s to start the week

The warmest temperatures so far this year today! It will come with lots of sunshine and a steady breeze from the southwest. Highs will approach the mid 60s for most but some might creep into the upper 60s. The record high today in Milwaukee is 68 degrees.

Temperatures stay mild tonight with mostly clear skies and a southwest breeze. A dry cold front will move through during the early morning hours tomorrow. Our winds will turn to the north and temperatures will fall. Highs will be in the 40s in the morning cooling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

A typical "cooler by the lake' set up for the middle of the week with winds out of the southeast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s lakeside with inland spots in the 50s. A steady warm up builds with lakeside locations in the low 60s Friday while inland spots reach towards 70! It comes just before a strong low-pressure system and cold front. That will bring the chance for storms from Friday night into Saturday morning. Still a bit too far in the forecast, but we could see the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm too.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 65

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy, Mild

Low: 40

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Cooler, Breezy

High: 44 early, Upper 30s PM

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: Lake 47, Inland 53

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: Lake 51, Inland 60

FRIDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Night Storms Likely

High: Lake 63, Inland 70

