Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine and 50s Tuesday

The sunshine is back in SE Wisconsin for Tuesday! Back not after a cold morning. Overnight lows have dropped into the 30s and 20s under a mainly clear sky. Feels-like temps remain in the 20s. NW winds remain breezy today - with highs reaching the 50s.

A more active pattern sets up for the mid & late-week period. Showers and thunderstorms appear likely Wednesday. Hi-res models show a round of showers/storms during the morning and another cluster in the evening hours. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

An area of low pressure develops and moves in the Midwest after these initial rounds of rain. Additional scattered showers and a few storms are likely Thursday. Highs remain in the 50s & 60s during this period.

Cooler temperatures are expected by the weekend - with highs dropping from the 50s into the 40s. Long-range models show chances for spotty showers/wintry mix over the weekend.



TUESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 54

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 38

Wind: NE 3-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms

High: 52

THURSDAY: Chance Showers & Thunderstorms

High: 65

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Rain/Wintry Mix

High: 45

