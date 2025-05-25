Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine, 50s & 60s expected through Memorial Day

A high-pressure system moving into the Great Lakes region will bring sunshine and mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the next two days.

Overnight temperatures dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s north of I-94 due to clear skies. Areas closer to the state line only fell to around 50 degrees, with scattered mid and high-level clouds over northern Illinois and far southern Wisconsin.

Today will feature full sunshine with highs reaching the upper 50s near the lakefront. Inland communities may see temperatures climb to the upper 60s or near 70 degrees.

Memorial Day will continue the pleasant weather pattern with more sunshine and mild conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to mid-60s, remaining about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Weather changes are expected midweek as scattered showers move into the area late Tuesday and continue throughout Wednesday. Some showers may linger into Thursday.

Temperatures will remain mild during the rainy period before warming to near-normal levels by Friday, potentially reaching 70 degrees even near the lakefront.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SUNDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 58 Lake 68 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 44

Wind: Calm

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake 67 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Showers

High: 57 Lake 64 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 57

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Partly Sunny

High: 64 Lake 70 Inland

